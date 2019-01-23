Saudi CGS acknowledges Pakistan Army’s high standards of professionalism

RAWALPINDI, Jan 23 (APP):A delegation of Royal Saudi Army led by Chief of General Staff (CGS) Saudi Armed Forces, KSA General Faiyad Bin Hamed Al Rowali Wednesday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Geo-strategic environment and matters related to bilateral defence cooperation were discussed in the meeting, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said.