Saudi Arabia to host int’l conference on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) would host the international conference of Muslim scholars on peace and stability in Republic of Afghanistan in Jeddah and Makkah next week on July 10 and 11.

“The conference, which will be attended by leaders of religious scholars in Afghanistan and a select group of Muslim scholars from around the world, is aimed at assisting efforts to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan and to condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all their forms and manifestations within the framework of the teachings of the true Islamic religion,” said a press release received here Sunday.

On the occasion, OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen highly commended the efforts made by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and the Crown Prince Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The opening session of the conference, which will be held at the Palais des Congrès in Jeddah, will mark the inaugural addresses of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosting the conference, the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Republic of Afghanistan and the representative of the scholars.

The first plenary session will be entitled “Reconciliation in Islam: The role of scientists in bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan”, in which the moderator will be Dr. Sheikh Abdul Rahman al-Sudais, the head of the Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. This session would be presented by Sheikh Mohamed Ismail Labib, deputy director of the Islamic University in Kabul.

The second plenary session will be held under the title “Islam’s position on terrorism and violent extremism,” chaired by Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Allam, Mufti of the Egyptian Diwan.

The final session of the conference, which is based on the decisions of the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC member states, is to be held at the Makkah Guest House, where the Mecca Declaration on the consolidation of peace and stability in Afghanistan would be adopted.