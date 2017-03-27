Saudi Arabia imports UAV production line from China

BEIJING (China) March 27 (APP): The Beijing-based China Aerospace

Science and Technology Corp (CASC) has recently signed a deal to sell unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) as well as production lines to Saudi Arabia.

The UAV model in question, the Rainbow-4, can accommodate a satellite communications antenna and has previously been displayed with AR-1 laser-guided missiles, a military newspaper disclosed.

It was developed to perform reconnaissance, surveillance, intelligence collection and ground strikes, according to the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics.

During a state visit to China by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud from March 15 to 18, the two countries signed 35 deals worth as much as $65 billion, including a partnership agreement to manufacture drones.

According to an agreement signed by China Aerospace Long-March International (ALIT) and manufacturers in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-made UAVs will be marketed to other countries in the region.

In the past, Iraq, Yemen and Sudan have deployed Rainbow drones against terrorists.