Saudi Arabia hosts Ulema conference on Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):A two-day conference of religious scholars from 57 countries on Tuesday deliberated at length the measures for restoration of peace in Afghanistan and put forward suggestions aimed at helping bring peace and stability to the country that has suffered for decades due to extremism and terrorism, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The two-day International Muslim Ulema Conference on Peace and Stability in Afghanistan is being hosted by Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC).

OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh and around 200 representatives and 108 Ulema are attending. As many as 105 religious scholars from Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Egypt and other Muslim countries are attending the conference.

Dr Qibla Ayaz, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Pakistan’s top advisory body, along with other religious scholars is representing the country at the moot.

The event was moderated by the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Sheikh Dr. Shouqi Ibrahim Allam, who discussed Islam’s clear position on terrorism and violent extremism. It was also discussed the ways to contribute to the efforts of achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan, and bring Islam’s principles to bear on the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations.

The high-level panel of Muslim scholars from Afghanistan and the world emphasized on the correcting the erroneous interpretations propounded by terrorist groups about the teachings of Islam.

They also highlighted the need to discourage the propaganda of terrorist groups and stressed the need to create an environment conducive to peaceful reconciliation.

A 35-member Ulema delegation from #Afghanistan led by head of the Ulema Council, Mawlawi Qayamuddin Kashaf are attending.

The decision to hold the conference was based on resolutions of the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The final declaration will be announced from Makkah’s Al-Safa Palace on Wednesday.