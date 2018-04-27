Saudi Arabia drafting national human rights strategy

GENEVA, Apr 27 (APP):Saudi Arabia is drafting a national human rights strategy, covering more than 100 initiatives of all areas of human rights, Dr. Nasser bin Rajeh Al-Shahrani, Vice President of Human Rights Commission of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said.

Dr Al-Shahrani told the 59th Session of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) that his country had developed many legal and institutional frameworks in various areas related to human rights, including justice, criminal judiciary, combating corruption, racial discrimination, women and children, persons with disabilities, older persons and expatriate labours, and to promote regional and international cooperation in the field of human rights.

Dr Al-Shahrani led his country’s delegation to the CERD meeting, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He said under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince, the Kingdom was undergoing comprehensive reforms and continuous development within the framework of the implementation of the “Vision of the Kingdom 2030”.

He pointed to the issuance and amendment of several regulations, citing the anti-trafficking law, protection against abuse, associations and civil institutions system, the list of domestic workers and the like. The procedures of women and the provision of services to them without the consent of any person, as well as the amendment of the judicial system and the system of the Board of Grievances, the Code of Criminal Procedure, the system of legal proceedings and the system of work were conducted to go in line with international standards of human rights, he added.