Saudi Arabia, China time-tested friends: Punjab governor

LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Saudi Arabia and China are time-tested friends of the

Pakistan and they had always stood by the country through thick and thin.

Talking to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Speaker

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani at Governor’s House here on Sunday, he said

Prime Minsiter Imran Khan’s recent visits to Saudi Arabia and

China remained very successful and would strengthen country’s economy.

The governor said that the country was passing through

difficult times as far as economy was concerned, adding that we

must create unity in our ranks. He said it was most urgent to

strengthen the country economically.

The governor said the attitude of bureaucracy could not be

reformed overnight, adding that it had taken them 70 years to

adopt those manners. He said a change would be visible in every

department shortly, adding that passion and hard work were more

important to serve rather than powers. He said homes, jobs,

justice and eradication of corruption were the manifesto of the PTI.

About current situation in the country, he said political

freedom did not license anyone to hurt others sentiments, adding

that a Muslim, however sinful he might be, could not tolerate blasphemy.

Sarwar said that judiciary was independent in its decisions,

adding that the government had nothing to do with the recent Supreme Court verdict.

Later, PTI Senate ticket-holders — Waleed Iqbal and Seemi

Ezdi — called on Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and the

governor congratulated them on their nomination by the PTI for

the Senate by-polls. A large number of workers were also present

on the occasion.