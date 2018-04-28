Saudi Arabia aerial defense system intercepts four ballistic missiles targeting on Jazan

DUBAI, April 28 (APP):Saudi Arabia’s Aerial Defense Forces destroyed four ballistic missiles fired the Houthi militia targeting civilian areas of Jazan, a border town near Yemen on Saturday.

The four missiles were fired at the same time, around 1040 hours local time, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.

Arab coalition forces’ official spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said the rockets were directed towards Jazan city and were deliberately launched by the militia to target civilian and populated areas. The Saudi air defense forces were able to intercept them all.

Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported one civilian fatality due to collateral damage from fragments that fell from the intercepted missiles.

Jazan civil defense spokesman Colonel Yahya Abdullah Al-Qahtani said the Saudi national was killed by “falling fragments of military projectiles.”

A picture accompanying the Al Arabiya TV report appeared to show the outside of a civilian home pockmarked by shrapnel.

This comes after the Arab coalition launched raids on Houthi areas on Friday night and Saturday morning, killing two senior commanders and over 38 militants, it added.