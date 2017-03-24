Saudi Ambassador calls on Minister for Religious Affairs

ISLAMABAD Mar 24 (APP): Saudi Ambassador Abdullah Marzouk A-Zahrani here on Friday paid farewell called on Federal Minister for

Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousof here

on Friday.

`The minister admired the spectacular contribution of Ambassador to

further strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi

Arabia during his tenure, said a press release issued here.

The Minister extended his felicitations to Ambassador on his

positive and productive completion of his assignment in Pakistan.

Contributions made by ambassador in furtherance of strengthening the

existing brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

are praiseworthy, minister said.

Sardar Mohammad Yousaf further appreciated the support and

cooperation which always has been given by Saudi government for best

arrangement of Hajj.

Saudi ambassador reciprocated the minister’s sentiments and

conveyed his optimism that the bilateral relationship would continue

in same fashion in years to come.