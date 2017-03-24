Saudi Ambassador calls on Minister for Religious Affairs

ISLAMABAD Mar 24 (APP): Saudi Ambassador Abdullah Marzouk A-Zahrani here on Friday paid farewell called on Federal Minister for
Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousof here
on Friday.
`The minister admired the spectacular contribution of Ambassador to
further strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi
Arabia during his tenure, said a press release issued here.
The Minister extended his felicitations to Ambassador on his
positive and productive completion of his assignment in Pakistan.
Contributions made by ambassador in furtherance of strengthening the
existing brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia
are praiseworthy, minister said.
Sardar Mohammad Yousaf further appreciated the support and
cooperation which always has been given by Saudi government for best
arrangement of Hajj.
Saudi ambassador reciprocated the minister’s sentiments and
conveyed his optimism that the bilateral relationship would continue
in same fashion in years to come.