Saudi Ambassador calls on Defence Minister, Secretary

RAWALPINDI, Sep 6 (APP): Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
(KSA), Nawaf Al Malki called on Federal Minister for Defence, Engr.
Khurram Dastgir Khan and Secretary Defence Lt Gen (Retd) Zameer-ul-Hassan Shah at Ministry of Defence here on Wednesday.
The minister extended good wishes for the health and
prosperity of the custodian of the Haram Shareef and the Holy
Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and mentioned the historical and
enduring brotherly relations between the two countries, based on
mutual trust.
The minister stated that Pakistan attached great importance to
its special relations with KSA and desired to further diversify its
cooperation.
He mentioned that development of China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) was aimed at integrating the entire region; and
would also benefit KSA and other brotherly countries in Middle East
for trade and commerce with South Asia and China.
He highlighted the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir by
Indian forces.
Later, the visiting Saudi Ambassador held a formal meeting
with Secretary Ministry of Defence Lt. Gen (Retd) Zameer-ul-Hassan
Shah. During the meeting, matters related to mutual interest,
including whole spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation were
discussed.
Secretary Defence apprised the Ambassador about the efforts of
Pakistani Armed Forces in countering menace of terrorism and the
ongoing operation Rad-ul-Fasaad. The prevailing political and
security situation in the region also came under the discussion.
Both the dignitaries agreed to work together in order to
further strengthen the bilateral defence ties.
