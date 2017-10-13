Saudi Ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Oct 13 (APP):Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday.
Issues of bilateral relations including defence and training cooperation remained focus of the discussion, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
