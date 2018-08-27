Saudi, Chinese ambassadors felicitate Asad Umar on assuming new responsibilities

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):The Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia and Peoples Republic of China separately called on Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Asad Umar here Monday and felicitated him on assuming new responsibilities.

Nawaf Bin Said Al Malki, the Saudi Ambassador, during the call on meeting extended his

felicitations to the Minister on assuming his new responsibilities and conveyed the best wishes and

full support from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Ambassador said that the bilateral relations between the two countries were rooted in history and would further strengthen in future, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The Minister thanked the Ambassador and stated that the Ministry of Finance would continue to support his efforts for further strengthening of brotherly relations between the two countries. He also extended his warm wishes for the people of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yao Jing Ambassador of People’s Republic of China, during a call on meeting

with the minister extended his felicitations to the Minister on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed his good wishes for the new government.

The Ambassador said that he looked forward working closely with the Ministry of Finance with a view to further increasing the economic cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, the Minister greeted the guest and extended his best wishes for the People’s

Republic of China.

He thanked the Ambassador and expressed his desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation

in various fields.

Referring to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Minister said that the corridor would play an important role in taking Pakistan’s economy forward as well as cementing the bilateral relationship.

He assured the ambassador of his full support for the assistance in that regard.