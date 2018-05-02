Saudi Ambassador calls on Deputy Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP):Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwala has termed Saudi Arabia a great and reliable friend who stood by Pakistan in hours of need.

He was talking to Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malki who called on the deputy chairman in his chamber at Parliament house on Wednesday.

Both the leaders discussed matters of mutual concern and importance for both the countries.

The ambassador observed that the real Pakistan was much different as compared to how it was portrayed in the West and Saudi Arabia would keep helping Pakistan in fizzling out that wrong impression.

The issues pertaining to regional as well as global situation came under discussion while the recent developments in South Asia and the role of Pakistan as an important country of the region were also discussed.

The deputy chairman Senate observed that the historic relationship between the two countries would keep growing with close collaboration in areas of defence as well as trade and business.