Sarwar urges UN to establish its writ, resolve Kashmir issue peacefully

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday said India was constantly challenging writ of the United Nations by not implementing resolutions passed by its Security Council for resolving the longstanding issue of Kashmir.

With heavy deployment of army in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and denying right to self-determination to people of Kashmir, India is challenging writ of United Nations (UN), he said in a statement issued here.