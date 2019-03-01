Sarwar terms India’s participation in OIC meeting ‘regrettable’

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP):Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday said it was regrettable that India had been invited to attend the meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), being held in Dubai, without consulting Pakistan and other member countries.

In a statement issued here, he said Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj should have not been invited in the OIC meeting without taking all the member states into confidence.

He said India, which had been making failed attempts to isolate Pakistan, faced embarrassment among comity of nations due to the Modi government’s policy of propagating lies to mislead the world.

Despite Indian aggression and Line of Control (LoC)’s blatant violations, he said, Pakistani leadership exhibited great acumen and maximum restraint to avoid any escalation for peace in the region.