ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ghulam Sarwar Khan has hinted to establish a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) storage facility for maintaining strategic stock of the commodity to meet energy needs of the country.

In a recent interview with PTV, he said there were reservoirs of petroleum products, but the country had no LNG storage facility, which was beyond comprehension as why the previous government did not pay any attention towards it.