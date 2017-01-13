Sartaj welcomes President of State Council of Oman and parliamentary delegation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Dr Yahya Mahfoodh Salim Al Manthri,

President of State Council of Oman, along with a high level parliamentary delegation from Oman, Friday, called on Sartaj Aziz, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs.

Welcoming the Omani delegation, Sartaj Aziz praised the sagacious

leadership of Sultan Qaboos and appreciated Oman’s contribution to regional peace and stability. He recalled his successful visit to Oman in September 2016 and noted that regular high level exchanges were reflective of warm and brotherly bilateral relations.

Commonalities of religion, geographical proximity and shared perceptions on regional and global issues provided a strong foundation for further strengthening existing cooperation.

Mr. Aziz invited Omani businessmen to invest in Pakistan and take

advantage of business friendly environment, due to improved security situation, resulting from successful counterterrorism campaign in the country.

Dr Yahya Mahfoodh Salim Al Manthri appreciated traditionally close and

friendly relations between Pakistan and Oman. He praised Pakistan’s achievements in countering the threat of terrorism which had contributed to peace and stability in the region.

He also noted with satisfaction the strength of this bilateral relationship through close and multi sectoral cooperation.

Both sides noted with satisfaction that the Joint Economic Council would soon be elevated to ministerial level to take bilateral cooperation in economic, trade and investment relation to a new level. They welcomed more frequent and substantive parliamentary interactions between the two sides as means to promote people to people contacts and enhance mutual understanding.