Sartaj to lead Pakistani delegation to Extraordinary Session of CFM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz would lead Pakistani delegation to the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) scheduled to be held on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur.

According to Foreign Office statement on Wednesday, the extraordinary session has been convened at the request of government of Malaysia to discuss the situation of Rohingya Muslims community in Myanmar and measures for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Rakhine State.

The meeting is also expected to emphasize addressing the root causes of violence and taking steps for the return of displaced Rohingya population.

Pakistan has raised the issue of Rohingya Muslims at various international fora. It has also urged the OIC to take necessary steps to elevate the sufferings of Rohingya Muslims.

The prime minister of pakistan announced humanitarian assistance in the form of rice worth US$ 5 million. Pakistan is seeking the most efficient way to distribute this aid to the affected people.

The session is expected to adopt a final communique and a resolution on the situation of the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar which would be presented for discussion during the CFM.