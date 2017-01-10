Sartaj terms Rafsanjani sincere friend of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign

Affairs Sartaj Aziz Tuesday said former Iranian President Ayatollah Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was a sincere friend of Pakistan.

He was was a visionary leader and a statesman, who served his country

throughout his life with dedication and distinction, the Advisor added.

Sartaj Aziz visited the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad to sign the

condolence book on the sad demise of Rafsanjani, who was also Chairman of the Expediency Council.

Expressing deepest condolence on the passing away of the former Iranian President on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, Sartaj Aziz inscribed that late Rafsanjani was a sincere friend of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan would always remember his lasting contribution to strengthening of Pakistan-Iran ties.

He also prayed that the departed noble soul may rest in eternal peace

and give patience to his family and the people of Iran to bear the loss with fortitude.