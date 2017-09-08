Sartaj stresses use of digital tools to increase literacy rate

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): Planning Commission Deputy Chairman

Sartaj Aziz Friday stressed the need for use of digital tools to

achieve higher literacy rate in the country.

“We cannot achieve the target of 90 per cent literacy rate

under 2025 and 100 per cent by 2030 under Sustainable Development

Goals unless we do not use digital technology and tools including

cell phones, laptops and computer systems”, he said while

addressing a seminar held here in connection with World Literacy

Day.

The moot titled “Literacy in Pakistan: Challenges of Digital

World” was organized by National Commission for Human Development

(NCHD) in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency

(JICA) and United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural

Organization (UNESCO).

The deputy chairman said in today’s digital world,

conventional ways of giving education to illiterate adults could not

work well.

He said by using social media and digital tools,

thousands of students could be accessed within limited resources and

time.

He also asked the provincial governments to allocate maximum

findings for the development of education sector in the country and

to achieve the target of 90 per cent literacy rate under vision

2025.

Earlier addressing on the occasion, Minister for Federal

Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said

in recent years, the country’s education sector had witnessed

rapid improvement due to special focus given by the incumbent

government.

He said the country’s overall budgetary allocation in

education sector increased from Rs500 billion in 2013 to over Rs900 billion in 2017.

Moreover he said number of out of school children of ages

five to 15 years had reduced from over 26 million in 2013 to less

than 22 million now.

The minister said in term of improvement of out of school

children, the federal territory area witnessed remarkable

improvement of 55 per cent during last three years, while Punjab

made 23 per cent and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made 9 per cent improvement.

In her welcome address, NCHD Chairperson Razina Alam Khan

said the NCHD had launched a number of innovative approaches to

reach the marginalized groups.

“NCHD in collaboration with UNESCO introduced computer and mobile

literacy in a pilot project which remained very successful,” she added.

However, she stressed that as today it was the requirement of

all digital societies, we should share and analyze promising

practices with regard to policies, programmes monitoring and

evaluation as well as financing that advances literacy in a digital

world.

Deputy Chief Representative, JICA Yoshihisa Onoe, Country

Director UNESCO, Pakistan, Vibeke Jensen, Chief Advisor JICA Chiho

Ohashi, and Consultant NCHD, Dr Muhammad Saleem also spoke on the

occasion.