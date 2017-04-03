Sartaj stresses close Pak-Afghan cooperation on security, border management

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Monday stressed a close cooperation and meaningful engagement between Pakistan and Afghanistan in areas of security, counter-terrorism and border management for preventing cross border movement of terrorist groups.

Talking to a 14-member delegation of the Afghan media currently visiting Pakistan, the adviser said terrorism was a common enemy and reiterated Pakistan’s desire for lasting peace in Afghanistan, according to a Foreign Office statement.

He said the relations between the two brotherly countries were rooted in common history, religion, culture and people-to-people ties.

Sartaj Aziz said like their past, Afghanistan and Pakistan also shared their destiny. It was, therefore, important that the two countries closely work together for dealing with common challenges and pursue the welfare and progress of the people, he added.

He said there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and the focus should be on political settlement through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.

He highlighted serious efforts made by Pakistan for peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban, saying cooperation between the two countries was important for promoting peace and reconciliation

in Afghanistan.

The members of the Afghan media delegation had a frank and candid conversation on the efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and strengthening of bilateral engagement.

The delegation is undertaking a visit to Pakistan from April 2 to 8, for interaction with government, parliamentary and civil society institutions.