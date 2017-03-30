Sartaj receives Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Committee delegation

ISLAMABAD, March 30 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign

Affairs, Sartaj Aziz Thursday, recieved Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Committee delegation under a Track 1.5/II initiative “Beyond Boundaries” facilitated by CRSS, Pakistan and WPSO, Afghanistan.

According to a foreign office announcement, the delegation comprised of

leading representatives from Afghan government and media.

The Adviser briefed the delegation about Pakistan’s continuous efforts

towards peace and stability in Afghanistan stressing that a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan was in Pakistan”s interest.

He emphasized that the two sides should focus on implementation of the

agreed mechanism for engagement to address the issues of security, counter-terrorism and border management.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to continued efforts for lasting peace

in Afghanistan, Adviser, Sartaj Aziz underlined the importance of politically negotiated settlement under an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process for resolution of Afghan conflict.

The Joint Committee delegation acknowledged Pakistan’s facilitation to

the Afghan refugees and stressed the need for continuous people to people contacts for strengthening the ties between the two countries.