Sartaj receives British Ambassador to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz Wednesday received the British Ambassador to Afghanistan, Dominic Jermey.

According to a foreign office announcement, he was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew. The two sides discussed the peace and security situation in Afghanistan.

Sartaj shared with the ambassador, Pakistan’s success in counter terrorism and its willingness to engage with the government of Afghanistan to improve relations and promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The British ambassador stressed that the United Kingdom looked forward to play a facilitative role to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Both sides agreed on the need of continuous efforts towards reconciliation process with the goal of achieving sustained peace in Afghanistan.