ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Italian Undersecretary of State of
Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Benedetto Della Vedova, acknowledging the positive contribution being made by Pakistan for
regional peace and security, on Wednesday reassured his country’s
continued support to Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.
Talking to Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs
Sartaj Aziz here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Italian Undersecretary appreciated the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the
sphere of counter-terrorism.
The two sides expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral ties
and underscored the importance of further augmenting these relations in a number of important areas, especially trade and investment. They also emphasized the need to strengthen existing partnership for promoting regional peace and security.
The Adviser highlighted the important progress made by Pakistan
during the last four years in counter-terrorism, economic growth and democratic consolidation. He stated that Italy was a close friend and a leading trade and investment partner of Pakistan and appreciated its cooperation in diverse areas.
Sartaj also briefed the Italian Undersecretary on the Prime
Minister’s initiatives for regional peace and stability and strong commitment to maintaining cordial relations with all neighbouring
countries.
The two sides also discussed regional and global issues. There was
an understanding between both sides that as members of the Uniting for Consensus (UfC) Group, they would continue working closely on the issue
of United Nations Security Council reform, aimed at making the body more democratic and accountable.
Sartaj meets Italian Under-secretary of State of Foreign Affairs
ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Italian Undersecretary of State of