Sartaj meets Italian Under-secretary of State of Foreign Affairs

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Italian Undersecretary of State of

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Benedetto Della Vedova, acknowledging the positive contribution being made by Pakistan for

regional peace and security, on Wednesday reassured his country’s

continued support to Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.

Talking to Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs

Sartaj Aziz here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Italian Undersecretary appreciated the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the

sphere of counter-terrorism.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral ties

and underscored the importance of further augmenting these relations in a number of important areas, especially trade and investment. They also emphasized the need to strengthen existing partnership for promoting regional peace and security.

The Adviser highlighted the important progress made by Pakistan

during the last four years in counter-terrorism, economic growth and democratic consolidation. He stated that Italy was a close friend and a leading trade and investment partner of Pakistan and appreciated its cooperation in diverse areas.

Sartaj also briefed the Italian Undersecretary on the Prime

Minister’s initiatives for regional peace and stability and strong commitment to maintaining cordial relations with all neighbouring

countries.

The two sides also discussed regional and global issues. There was

an understanding between both sides that as members of the Uniting for Consensus (UfC) Group, they would continue working closely on the issue

of United Nations Security Council reform, aimed at making the body more democratic and accountable.