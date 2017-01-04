Sartaj meets British Parliamentary Under Secretary of State

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): British Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Alok Sharma MP, Wednesday called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a Foreign Office press release, both the sides reviewed

the progress of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening the partnership by increasing trade and investment and promoting people to people contacts.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the progress of the ‘Enhanced Strategic Dialogue’ (ESD) and agreed to intensify efforts for further expanding cooperation under this framework.

The ESD sets out the priority areas for cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade and investment, culture and education,

and security.

The Adviser briefed Alok Sharma about the government’s vision of a peaceful neighbourhood and the initiatives aimed at enhancing regional connectivity. He also apprised him on the current developments in the region.