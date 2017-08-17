Sartaj for exploiting opportunities to achieve fast track economic development

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Deputy Chairman Planning Commission
Sartaj Aziz on Thursday renewed the governments’ resolve for
exploiting true potential of existing opportunities for fast track
socio-economic development and prosperity.
Addressing ‘Pakistan Development Summit and Expo’, he said,
Pakistan had to face several economic and political challenges since
its coming into being, besides aggression from the neighboring
country.
The event was organized by Ministry of Planning, Development
and Reforms in connection with the 70th Independence Day to
highlight the journey of economic development during last 70 years.
He informed that country was among the 7th vulnerable in terms
of climate change challenges and faced several disasters including
flash floods and droughts that considerably affected national
economy.
Besides, he said, the country had inherited a weak and fragile
industrial base and it was being forecast that Pakistan would not be
able to survive for long.
Despite all these challenges journey toward economic
development continued and it had maintained the growth trajectory
upto five percent per annum during first 10 years of its existence,
he added.
Sartaj Aziz said, in 1960 Pakistan was the only country in the
region to introduce liberal trade policy for enhancing trade and
investment with the world.
He informed that at present more then 160 multi-national
companies are operating in the country and render services in
different sectors of national economy.
Deputy Chairman Planning Commission said more then eight
million Pakistanis are working abroad and contributing to economic
progress of these countries.
He said during last 70 years Pakistan has achieved remarkable
progress and now it is among top ten milk, cotton, sugarcane and
rice producing countries.
He asked every individual is needed to play role in nation
building and economic development for taking country to the new
heights of prosperity.
Sartaj Aziz said after the constitutional amendment the
Planning Commission had been assigned a crucial task of policy
formulation and implementation of the economic development agenda of
the government.
He hoped that the participants would come up with some
positive output to help formulate matching policies for socio-
economic development in the country.
Addressing the event Secretary Planning, Development and
Reforms Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said the summit was an effort to
showcase 70 years journey of economic development and prosperity.
He said the summit would discuss 70 years journey of
development, besides finding out a way forward for Pakistan to
became part of top 25 economies of the world by 2025.
Prominent economist including formes Governors of State Bank
of Pakistan, leading businessmen and CEOs of different private
sector companies attended the event.