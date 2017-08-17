Sartaj for exploiting opportunities to achieve fast track economic development

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Deputy Chairman Planning Commission

Sartaj Aziz on Thursday renewed the governments’ resolve for

exploiting true potential of existing opportunities for fast track

socio-economic development and prosperity.

Addressing ‘Pakistan Development Summit and Expo’, he said,

Pakistan had to face several economic and political challenges since

its coming into being, besides aggression from the neighboring

country.

The event was organized by Ministry of Planning, Development

and Reforms in connection with the 70th Independence Day to

highlight the journey of economic development during last 70 years.

He informed that country was among the 7th vulnerable in terms

of climate change challenges and faced several disasters including

flash floods and droughts that considerably affected national

economy.

Besides, he said, the country had inherited a weak and fragile

industrial base and it was being forecast that Pakistan would not be

able to survive for long.

Despite all these challenges journey toward economic

development continued and it had maintained the growth trajectory

upto five percent per annum during first 10 years of its existence,

he added.

Sartaj Aziz said, in 1960 Pakistan was the only country in the

region to introduce liberal trade policy for enhancing trade and

investment with the world.

He informed that at present more then 160 multi-national

companies are operating in the country and render services in

different sectors of national economy.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission said more then eight

million Pakistanis are working abroad and contributing to economic

progress of these countries.

He said during last 70 years Pakistan has achieved remarkable

progress and now it is among top ten milk, cotton, sugarcane and

rice producing countries.

He asked every individual is needed to play role in nation

building and economic development for taking country to the new

heights of prosperity.

Sartaj Aziz said after the constitutional amendment the

Planning Commission had been assigned a crucial task of policy

formulation and implementation of the economic development agenda of

the government.

He hoped that the participants would come up with some

positive output to help formulate matching policies for socio-

economic development in the country.

Addressing the event Secretary Planning, Development and

Reforms Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said the summit was an effort to

showcase 70 years journey of economic development and prosperity.

He said the summit would discuss 70 years journey of

development, besides finding out a way forward for Pakistan to

became part of top 25 economies of the world by 2025.

Prominent economist including formes Governors of State Bank

of Pakistan, leading businessmen and CEOs of different private

sector companies attended the event.