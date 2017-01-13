Sartaj, Fatemi visit UAE embassy to condole martyrdom of UAE’s diplomats in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign

Affairs Sartaj Aziz, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi, Friday visited Embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE) here to express condolences on martyrdom of five Emirati diplomats in a bomb attack in Kandahar, on Wednesday.

The Ambassador of the UAE in Afghanistan was also injured in the attack.

According to a foreign office statement, the Adviser and the SAPM signed condolence book placed in the Embassy.

While strongly condemning the terrorist attack, they noted that the

Government and people of Pakistan have been deeply saddened over the tragic incident.

Sadly, diplomats of a friendly country have been targeted while they

were on a humanitarian mission for the benefit of common people.

While offering their condolences and prayers for the ‘Maghfirah’ of the

departed souls, they also prayed for the early recovery of Ambassador, Juma Mohammad Abdullah Al Kaabi.

They also prayed to Almighty Allah for grant of solace to the bereaved

families.

Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with the leadership and people of

UAE in this hour of grief.

The UAE has remained at the forefront of humanitarian assistance in the world. Pakistan considers an attack on those seeking to alleviate human suffering as an attack on humanity itself.

“Pakistan also condemns this heinous atrocity in the strongest possible

terms while reiterating its unwavering solidarity with the UAE in countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.