Sartaj expresses sympathies with BD foreign Minister on landslide losses

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): The Advisor to the Prime Minister on foreign

Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, Thursday expressed sympathies and condolences over the loss of over 130 precious lives and damage to the infrastructure due to recent landslide in hilly areas of Bangladesh.

According to the foreign office, Mr. Aziz in a letter to the foreign

Minister of Bangladesh, Abdul Hassan Mahmood Ali, MP said, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of more than 130 precious human lives and damage to infrastructure due to the recent landslides triggered by torrential rains in the hilly areas of Bangladesh. On the behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan and on my own behalf, I convey my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the early recovery of those who sustained injuries in this calamity.”

He said, “Our prayers are with you and the fraternal people of

Bangladesh. Please accept the heartfelt condolences and sympathies of the

Government and the People of Pakistan on this tragic incident.”