Sartaj, Bahraini FM co-chair JMC’s inaugural session

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Mohammed Al Khalifa and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Monday co-chaired the inaugural session of Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).

Both sides reviewed the dynamism and scope of existing relations between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi as well as secretaries of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Overseas Pakistani, besides other senior officials from both sides, a press release issued here said.

Appreciating the consistent development of bilateral relations in all areas of mutual cooperation, both ministers welcomed the up-gradation of the Joint Economic Committee (JEC) to the level of JMC.

Sartaj Aziz highlighted that the ministerial commission would serve as a regular platform to discuss cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, both ministers exchanged views on possibilities of improving bilateral economic cooperation while highlighting that regular business-to-business interactions were the key in this regard.

The adviser expressed gratitude to King of Bahrain for facilitating the convening of the first Pakistan-Bahrain Business Opportunity Conference in Manama, in September 2016.

The 2nd session of the conference, being held in Pakistan in March 2017, would further boost commercial linkages between the countries.

The adviser also thanked the King of Bahrain for the generous gift of Nursing Training University to Pakistan.

Underscoring the substantial potential on both sides, the adviser said the warm political relations between Pakistan and Bahrain were the foundation to strengthen cooperation in economic and trade sector.

He said the current investment policy of Pakistan had created an investment friendly environment, guaranteeing equal treatment of foreign and domestic investors and invited Bahraini businessmen to invest in Pakistan.

While briefing the Bahraini side on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC), the adviser informed that CPEC, including its Gawadar Port project had emerged as a remarkable means to enhance the economic depth of regional countries.

He assured that Pakistan remained ready to connect various surrounding regions for a win-win outcome for all.

The adviser also briefed the Bahraini side on Pakistan’s achievements in decisively subduing the menace of terrorism through its successful Zarb-e-Azb military operation.

He informed that stability achieved by Pakistan would immensely contribute in crystallizing an environment of peace, prosperity and economic development in the region.

Reciprocating the sentiments of the Adviser, Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Mohammed Al Khalifa reiterated that Pakistan-Bahrain relations reflected a consistently strong bond of friendship which was devoid of any irritant or divergence of interests on important issues.

Bahrain highly appreciated and expressed great satisfaction over the notable success Pakistan had achieved in defeating the scourge of terrorism which had contributed to regional peace and stability.

The Bahraini foreign minister also expressed his satisfaction over the strength contributed to the bilateral relationship through close cooperation in defence and security areas.

The foreign minister added that Bahrain remained eager to strengthen the already strong Pakistan-GCC relation even further.

He said Bahrain, currently holding the chair of GCC, would make serious efforts to reinforce this important relationship, for the benefit of all sides in the region.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa also held a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi.

Fatemi underscored the importance attached to the bilateral relations which were based on shared perceptions and views on several regional and global issues.

He appreciated the visionary leadership of Shaikh Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa that led Bahrain to impressive development, besides his efforts to achieve more stable and peaceful regional environment.

He said the degree to which the leadership on both sides shared views on important issues was amply reflected during the high level exchanges during last two years.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Khalifa expressed his gratitude for warm hospitality extended to his delegation and highlighted Pakistan’s support in the development of Bahrain, especially in building its defence and security capabilities.

He also appreciated and expressed great satisfaction over the notable success Pakistan achieved in defeating the menace of terrorism, and greatly reinforcing regional peace and stability in the process.