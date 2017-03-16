Sartaj Aziz, Sir Mark Lyall Grant discuss Pak-UK ties in London

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz met Sir Mark Lyall Grant, British National Security Advisor at his office in London on Thursday and discussed Pak-UK ties and cooperation.

Sartaj Aziz, who was on a visit to UK to attend the 50th meeting of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG), discussed with the NSA various aspects of UK-Pakistan relations, including issues related to peace, development, trade and investment, security and counter-terrorism.

The situation in Afghanistan also came under discussion, a message received here from Pakistan High Commission in London said.

The two leaders also deliberated on the need to further strengthen the existing relations through the available mechanism of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD).

Under the Enhanced Strategic Dialogue, the two countries have agreed road-maps for cooperation in the areas of Trade and Investment, Security and Cultural Cooperation.

The Adviser also raised the issue of continuing gross human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He underscored the need for international community to play a more active role in this regard.

The British National Security Advisor showed understanding of Pakistan’s position on the above issues discussed during the meeting and assured UK’s support and commitment to work together with Pakistan.

The Adviser also reiterated Pakistan’s position on the membership of Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and emphasized the need for a criteria based approach for any new member.

The British National Security Advisor appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and security.

