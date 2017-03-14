Sartaj Aziz receives Afghan media delegation

ISLAMABAD, March 13 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign

Affairs Sartaj Aziz received an Afghan media delegation comprising representatives from leading print and electronic media.

The Adviser briefed the delegation about Pakistan’s continuous

efforts towards peace and stability in Afghanistan stressing that a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interest.

He emphasized the need of comprehensive bilateral engagement

between the two countries to strengthen trust and confidence and for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of security, counter-terrorism, border management, trade, transit and voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees.

The Adviser also highlighted the role of media in formulating

positive perceptions, which was imperative for strengthening bilateral

ties, restoring trust and effectively dealing with common threats.

The Afghan media delegation while sharing Afghanistan’s perspective

on the current situation, agreed on the need for frequent exchange of

visits to help bring the governments and peoples of the two countries closer.