Sartaj Aziz felicitates Donald Trump on assuming office

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on

Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Saturday felicitated United States

President Donald Trump on assuming the office.

“The people and leadership of Pakistan welcome the

successful transition in the United States and felicitate honorable Donald J. Trump on assuming the office as the 45th President of the United States,” said Sartaj Aziz in a statement responding to media queries regarding Pakistan US relations under the new US administration.