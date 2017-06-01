Sarfraz says no pressure ahead of Pak-India clash

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): Pakistan Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed is

making sure his team feels no pressure ahead of the high-profile

clash of the Champions Trophy with archrivals India in Birmingham on

June 4.

Speaking to a private news channel, who faces his toughest

test yet leading the eighth-ranked Pakistan into the Champions

Trophy, said we are trying to stay relaxed and not take pressure.

“It is important to be relaxed and confident before every big

game, to keep the nerves in check,” he said.

When asked what bowling combination he plans to unleash

against India, Sarfraz said the decision would be made after reading

the pitch on match day.

“It depends on how the pitch looks before the game. We will

unleash our best pace attack, maybe three or four fast bowlers if

needed, or a combination of spin and pace,” he said.

The 30-year-old vowed the team would give its best in every game.

“You will see us playing to the best of our capabilities. You

will see a fighting team,” he said.

“Cricket brings happiness to our nation, we will do our best

to make our country proud,” he added.