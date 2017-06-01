Sarfraz says no pressure ahead of Pak-India clash

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): Pakistan Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed is
making sure his team feels no pressure ahead of the high-profile
clash of the Champions Trophy with archrivals India in Birmingham on
June 4.
Speaking to a private news channel, who faces his toughest
test yet leading the eighth-ranked Pakistan into the Champions
Trophy, said we are trying to stay relaxed and not take pressure.
“It is important to be relaxed and confident before every big
game, to keep the nerves in check,” he said.
When asked what bowling combination he plans to unleash
against India, Sarfraz said the decision would be made after reading
the pitch on match day.
“It depends on how the pitch looks before the game. We will
unleash our best pace attack, maybe three or four fast bowlers if
needed, or a combination of spin and pace,” he said.
The 30-year-old vowed the team would give its best in every game.
“You will see us playing to the best of our capabilities. You
will see a fighting team,” he said.
“Cricket brings happiness to our nation, we will do our best
to make our country proud,” he added.
