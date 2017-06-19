Sarfraz named captain of team ICC Champions Trophy 2017

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on

Monday announced the Team of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, which

includes players from five of the eight participating sides, with

Pakistan’s Sarfraz Ahmed as captain.

The side was selected by a jury of cricket experts, which included

former captains Michael Atherton of England, India’s Sourav Ganguly,

Ramiz Raja of Pakistan as well as Lawrence Booth (Editor, Wisden

Almanack and cricket writer, The Mail) and Julian Guyer (cricket

correspondent, Agence France-Presse), with ICC General Manager –

Cricket, Geoff Allardice, as chairman, said a statement issued by

the ICC.

The jury was tasked with picking a balanced side on the basis of

performances in the tournament. Statistics were used, but were not

the sole basis for selection.

The side includes four Pakistanis, three Indians, three Englishmen

and one Bangladeshi, with Kane Williamson of New Zealand as 12th

man.

The Team of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 (in batting order) is:

i) Shikhar Dhawan (India) (338 runs)

ii) Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) 252 runs)

iii) Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) (293 runs)

iv) Virat Kohli (India) (258 runs)

v) Joe Root (England) (258 runs)

vi) Ben Stokes (England) (184 runs and three wickets)

vii) Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan) (captain) (wicketkeeper) (76 runs and

nine dismissals)

viii) Adil Rashid (England) (seven wickets)

ix) Junaid Khan (Pakistan) (eight wickets)

x) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) (seven wickets)

xi) Hassan Ali (Pakistan) (13 wickets)

xii) Kane Williamson (New Zealand (12th) (244 runs)