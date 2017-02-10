Sarfraz Ahmed appointed as ODI Captain

LAHORE, Feb 9 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday appointed wicketkeeper batsman, Sarfraz Ahmad as captain of the national one day cricket team after outgoing captain Azhar Ali requested the PCB to relinquish him of the captaincy.

“Azhar Ali recently called on Chairman PCB Shaharyar M Khan and informed him that he wished to relinquish the captaincy of Pakistan’s ODI team mainly because it was affecting his batting form,” said a spokesman of PCB here.

He said Chairman PCB thanked him for his dignified leadership of the team and informed him that his standing in the team would not be affected by his relinquishing of the captaincy.

“After consulting relevant stakeholders, the Chairman has nominated Sarfraz Ahmed as captain of Pakistan’s ODI team for future series,”he added.