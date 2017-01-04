Sardar Yousuf for raising Kashmir issue at every forum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf Wednesday stressed the need for raising Kashmir issue at every forum to help its early resolution in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiri people.

In a meeting with Member European Parliament, Raja Muhammad

Afzal, the minister said the government and people of Pakistan

were standing by the people of Kashmir and they would not let their sacrifices go waste.

The minister said followers of all the religions were enjoying full freedom in Pakistan and stressed that this aspect of reality should be highlighted in Europe.

Speaking on the occasion, the member European Parliament said Kashmir issue was being raised at every forum and resultantly it had been attracting world attention.

He lauded Pakistan for promoting mutual harmony among various

religions.

He was of the view that exchange of delegations between Pakistan and Europe would help promote relations.

He invited Sardar Yousuf to lead a delegation of representatives of all religious to Europe to promote religious harmony.