Sardar Yousuf directs NHA to immediately complete maintenance of Ayub Bridge

BALAKOT, Oct 1 (APP): Federal minister for Religious Affairs Sardar

Muhammad Yousuf on Sunday visited the damaged Ayub Bridge Balakot and directed National Highway Authority (NHA) officials to complete the maintenance as soon as possible.

During the visit of Kaghan and Naran the minister also inspected the

Ayub Bridge which was damaged three days ago when its pillars were wrecked and eight feet wide rift obstructed the bridge for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

He said that Ayub bridge is the only communication link on the river

Kunhar, people of Balakot, Kaghan and tourists are facing difficulties to reach on other side.

The minister maintained that I have also directed NHA officials to

complete the maintenance immediately and reopen for traffic.

After detailed visit of Balakot Sardar Muhammad Yousuf left for Kaghan

and Naran valley where he would meet the people of his constituency and discuss various developmental schemes of the area.

District Nazim Mansehra Sardar Ghulam Said and MPA Mian Zia-ur-Rehman

were also present during the visit the minister.