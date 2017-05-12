Sardar Yousaf meets Chairman MOSA, discuss Hajj arrangements

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and
Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has held a meeting with
Chairman MOSA South Asia Dr Riffat and discussed Hajj
arrangements in Saudi Arabia.
MOSA is association of committees which provides services to
the Hujjaj in Saudi Arabia, says a message received here from Makkah on Friday.
The minister along with Director General Hajj Dr Sajid
Yousafani discussed in detail Hajj arrangements with the chairman
MOSA.
The minister stressed that Pakistani Hujjaj should be provided
quality facilities in Saudi Arabia.
He said Hajj in future would come in months of summer
therefore, Hujjaj should be provided better cooling system.
The minister said more Pakistani pilgrims should be provided
train tickets for travelling during Hajj.
He said the makatib of Pakistani Hujjaj should be near Mina
and closer to the train stations.
Chairman MOSA Dr Riffat said this year strict timings would be
observed for departure of Hujjaj from Maktab.
He assured that cooling system in tents at Mina would be
improved, adding private tour operators would be monitored in Mina.
The minister assured Chairman MOSA of complete cooperation of
his ministry.
After the meeting, the minister left for Medina to review the
Hajj arrangements and to pay respects and offer prayers at Masjid e
Nabvi.
