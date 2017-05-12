Sardar Yousaf meets Chairman MOSA, discuss Hajj arrangements

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and

Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has held a meeting with

Chairman MOSA South Asia Dr Riffat and discussed Hajj

arrangements in Saudi Arabia.

MOSA is association of committees which provides services to

the Hujjaj in Saudi Arabia, says a message received here from Makkah on Friday.

The minister along with Director General Hajj Dr Sajid

Yousafani discussed in detail Hajj arrangements with the chairman

MOSA.

The minister stressed that Pakistani Hujjaj should be provided

quality facilities in Saudi Arabia.

He said Hajj in future would come in months of summer

therefore, Hujjaj should be provided better cooling system.

The minister said more Pakistani pilgrims should be provided

train tickets for travelling during Hajj.

He said the makatib of Pakistani Hujjaj should be near Mina

and closer to the train stations.

Chairman MOSA Dr Riffat said this year strict timings would be

observed for departure of Hujjaj from Maktab.

He assured that cooling system in tents at Mina would be

improved, adding private tour operators would be monitored in Mina.

The minister assured Chairman MOSA of complete cooperation of

his ministry.

After the meeting, the minister left for Medina to review the

Hajj arrangements and to pay respects and offer prayers at Masjid e

Nabvi.