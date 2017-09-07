ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs
Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has expressed satisfaction over hajj
arrangments made by Pakistan and Saudia Arabia for hujjaj this
year.
In an interview with Radio Pakistan, he said that Pakistan
has commended the steps taken by Saudi Arabia to facilitate the
stay of Hujjaj in the holy land.
He said the Saudi government is fervently working to serve
the pilgrims.
He said the Saudi Ministry of Hajj in the light of directions of Khadim-e-Harmain Sharifain considers it as an honor to the serve the Muslims that pour into the holy land on the occasion of Hajj.
The Minister said our government on its part has also made
earnest efforts to improve Hajj arrangements.
He said the Hujjaj themselves have expressed satisfaction on
our arrangements regarding accommodation, food, transport and
healthcare in Makkah and Madina.
Credit for this definitely goes to Moaveens, medical mission
and the officials of ministry of religious affairs, he added.
He said the exemplary arrangements made for Pakistani
pilgrims have also brought a good name to the country in the
comity of nations.
The Minister said that he held a meeting with the Saudi Hajj
minister the other day and he will soon held another meeting with
him in order to ensure that Pakistani pilgrims get best possible
facilities.
The Minister said efforts will continue to further improve
Hajj arrangements and create necessary awareness amongst pilgrims.
Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said that the post hajj flight
operation has started and our staff will continue to serve the
pilgrims till the operation is completed.
Sardar Yousaf expresses satisfaction over Hajj arrangements
ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs