Sardar Yousaf calls for unity among Islamic countries

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and

Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Sunday called for unity among all Islamic countries for promoting peace and stability in the Muslim world.

He said Islam was being paired with extremism and anti-Islam

elements were trying to vilify it, therefore, it was the duty of Muslim world and Pakistanis to combat with it.

“We should unite to present the peaceful picture of Islam to world,”

he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a two-day conference on Islam and Peace titled Moderate Dialogue and Community Peace hosted by Ministry of Religious Affairs.

He said the conference was the need of hour as its objective was to

unite Muslims of all schools of thought.

He applauded the participants of conference and their

contributions. The conference, he added, was a milestone for the

Muslim world and Pakistan.

Sardar Yousuf said the government had formed the Ulema Mashaikh Council to promote mutual reconciliation and guidance on important

national issues.

The the Ulema & Mashaikh Islam Committee was the first body which

had united religious scholars from all schools of thought and brought

them on same page to unite and guide Muslims, he added.

He said that Pakistan was like second home to Saudia Arabia and it

was with Saudia Arabia and its people in every circumstances.

“We should defeat conspiracies against Muslims and only solution

is unity,” he said.

Sardar Yousuf said unity among the Muslim countries was the

only panacea for problems confronting the Muslim Ummah.

He said religious scholars across the Islamic World had the most

crucial role to play in cracking the Western propaganda against Islam, terming it an extremist religion.

The minister commended the Pakistan Army and its sacrifices in

war against terrorism. He said Pakistan`s exemplary sacrifices in

the fight against terrorism were internationally acclaimed.