Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai of PTI wins NA-140 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-140 Kasur-IV by securing 124,621 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML_N) stood second by getting 124,385 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate Rana Tanvir Riaz Khan getting 15,500 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 60.65%.