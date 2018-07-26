Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari of PTI wins NA-192 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari won election from National Assembly constituency NA-192 Dera Ghazi Khan-IV by securing 80,522 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stood second by getting 67,608 votes. The third position was grabbed by Paksitan People Party Parliamentarian candidate Sardar Muhammad Khan Khosa with 6,600 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 54.88%.