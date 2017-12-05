Sardar Mehtab expresses dissatisfaction over quality, pace of work at Faisalabad Airport

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan Tuesday showed dissatisfaction and consternation over

the quality and pace of expansion and renovation at Faisalabad International Airport and strictly directed authorities concerned to complete the project within stipulated time.

According to a press release issued here, during a surprise visit to inspect the progress of expansion and renovation work at

the airport, he said no delay in the work would be tolerated.

Member National Assembly Mian Mannan, Civil Aviation Director General Air Marshal (R) Asim Suleman and other officials

were also present on the occasion.

Sardar Methab emphasized to speed up the work while ensuring that it was according to the international standards.

Talking to media persons, he said Faisalabad was the third-most-populous city of Pakistan, and the second-largest in the

eastern province of Punjab. It was a hub of industrial and commercial activities and the government was striving to design solid strategies to promote commercial and economic activities in the city, he added.

The advisor said that currently renovation and expansion of five different national airports was in process, which would not

only be beneficial in short term but also for in the long term.

The expansion of Faisalabad International Airport, he said, was divided in two parts. Around Rs 1.3 billion was allocated for

the first phase, which would be completed in the month of January, 2018. “We are focusing to install latest navigation system in the second phase of this project,” he said.

He said that in order to modernize and upgrade the airport as per international standards, induction of the latest technology was being ensured to maximize its efficiency and productivity. Its newly constructed and renovated lounge would serve the sitting

capacity of 600 passengers at the same time, while expanded airport apron would allow three big planes to land and load simultaneously, he added.

He said he had directed to establish the new cargo shipment system at the airport to improve the cargo facilities. Two

bridges were also being constructed for viable movements of passengers across the airport, he added.

Sardar Mehtab directed the officials to install the latest landing lights to cope with smog and fog and to ensure smooth

schedule of all flights. He also directed the officials to start daily flights from Faisalabad to Jaddah.

He also visited the PIA office at the airport and instructed to construct a new cutting edge office and directed to present a feasibility report in this regard. He further instructed all the officials to facilitate the passengers and to pay attention to

cleanliness and level of other facilities.

He asserted that he would again soon visit the airport to inspect the pace of work and quality measures.