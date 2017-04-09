Sardar Mahtab visits new Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD, April 9 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan Sunday visited new Islamabad Airport and got briefing from CAA Director General Air Marshal Asim Suleiman on operational readiness of the airport keeping in view its opening date.

The adviser, who was accompanied by Secretary Aviation Irfan Elahi, directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to complete all works in an efficient manner for successful start of operation of new airport, according to a press release.

Sardar Mahtab expressed his satisfaction that the new airport would be the first airport of the country having state of the art facilities.

He also emphasized that all other airports of the country should be modernized and equipped with the latest technology and equipment.

He directed the CAA to generate more revenue by enhancing commercial activities at airports.

He also asked the CAA Director General to develop a recreational park in the vicinity of new airport by utilizing available land and water reservoirs.

While chairing another meeting with stakeholders like airlines, ground handlers, airport security force, ANF, FIA and Customs, he directed the CAA to extend full cooperation to them for their timely operation at the new airport.

Sardar Mahtab also visited different sections and areas of the airport and expressed satisfaction on progress of work.