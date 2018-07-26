Sardar Dost Muhammad Mizari of PTI wins PP-297 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sardar Dost Muhammad Mizari has won election from Punjab constituency PP-297 Rajanpur-V by securing 56,113 votes.

According to unofficial result announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Sardar Atif Khan Mizari stood second by securing 37,136 votes while candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Raheem Bux got third position by getting 1,993 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 62.22%.