SAPM calls upon OIC to play a proactive role in confronting challenge of Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, April 11(APP): The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister,

Syed Tariq Fatemi received Dr. Yousef Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, OIC Secretary General, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here Tuesday.

According to a foreign office statement, Foreign Secretary Tehmina

Janjua also participated in the meeting.

Syed Tariq Fatemi welcomed the Secretary General to Pakistan and

briefed him on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, terming the unabated killings of innocent Kashmiri people by the Indian forces in the occupied territory, as the worst form of state terrorism.

He also highlighted the brutal use of state apparatus against minorities

in India, particularly the discriminatory policies and acts of violence against Muslims in India.

While strongly condemning the printing, publication and propagation of

blasphemous material, insulting our noble religion and venerated personalities, particularly on the social media, the Special Assistant stressed the need for a collective stance against such incidents of propagation of falsehood and use of violence and preaching of hatred against adherents of Islam.

The SAPM requested the OIC Secretary General to use his good office to urge all Muslim countries to join hands to impress upon the providers of social media services and host countries the urgency of stopping publication of blasphemous material on their sites, in line with their international obligations.

He rejected attempts by individuals and states to use the pretext of

“freedom of expression”, to engage in these malicious actions.

The Secretary General thanked the Special Assistance for receiving him

in the Foreign Ministry and for the briefing provided to him. While emphasizing that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was high on the OIC agenda, he regretted that the Indian Government had not responded to the OIC request to facilitate the visit of the OIC Special Representative on Jammu and Kashmir to the IoK.

The Secretary General also agreed with the need to counter Islamophobia, expressing solidarity with Muslim minorities and working together against publication and propagation of blasphemous material, especially on the social media.