ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday stressed the need to further promote unity and brotherhood among the Muslim Ummah.

Chairman Senate expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairman Senate of Oman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh Al Manthri and Qatar’s former Minister for Labour Sheikh Falah Al Thani.