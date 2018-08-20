Sanjrani felicitates cabinet members on taking oath

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday congratulated the members of Federal Cabinet on taking oath as ministers of their respective ministries.

In a message, the chairman senate expressed the hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet would make every endeavor for social and economic uplift of the country, besides strengthening the federation.

He said that representatives of all political and social sector should make joint efforts to deal with all challenges being faced by the country.