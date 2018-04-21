‘Sanctity of vote’ to be PML-N’s slogan for general election: PM

LONDON, Apr 21 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would carry forward the slogan of ‘sanctity of vote’ during its electioneering for the upcoming general election.

Talking to newsmen here, the prime minister said there would be no one who would oppose the sanctity of the vote.

Prime Minister Abbasi, who is in London to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018, said the PML-N would contest the election and succeed too.

To a question, he said the name of caretaker prime minister would be decided by him and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah.

To another question about the return of former prime minister from London, he said Nawaz Sharif came from Pakistan and would return there.

Responding to a query, the prime minister said budget making was the responsibility of his Adviser on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail, who was performing the job.