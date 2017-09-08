Sanctity of Red Zone should be ensured: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal

Friday said sanctity of Red Zone in Islamabad should be ensured as

any chaos in this area would damage international image of Pakistan.

In a statement, he said expressing solidarity with the Muslims

of Myanmar was a national obligation but violence should be avoided while taking out rallies.

He said it was our national responsibility to provide

security to the diplomats.

The minister said any violence in the rally for solidarity with

Muslims of Myanmar would be of no benefit to Muslims of Myanmar but

would cause harm to Pakistan.