Sanaullah qualifies for quarter finals

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): Pakistani boxer Sanaullah has moved into quarter finals of the Asian Boxing Championship being played in

Uzbekistan.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), General Secretary, Lt Col Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung said Sanaullah (91kg) beat his Sri Lankan counterpart in the event to move into the quarterfinals.

Tung said the Championship would continue till May 7 in Tashkent. Pakistani boxers participating in the event include Muhib Ullah 49kg, Syed Muhammad Asif 52kg, Salman Baluch 64kg, Gul Zaib 69kg, Tanvir Ahmed 75kg, Awais Ali Khan 81kg and Sanaullah 91kg.